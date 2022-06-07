Khloé Kardashian confronts mom Kris Jenner over rumors she got married to Corey Gamble

If anyone is gonna check the members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, it’s none other than Khloé Kardashian--even if that person is her own mother.

Kris Jenner has been dating boyfriend Corey Gamble since 2014, making their relationship nearly a decade long. Since the pair has been cohabitating for so long, a lot of people are starting to get suspicious of when (or if) they’re gonna tie the knot, including Kris’ daughter Khloé.

On this week’s upcoming episode of The Kardashians, according to a sneak peek provided by E! News, the Good American founder admits that she has heard a rumor about Kris and Corey being secretly married.

“How are you and Corey?” Khloé asks, to which Kris responds, “Good, really good.”

That’s when Kardashian then tells her mom, “I’ve heard from so many people that you’re secretly married.”

“No, I’m not secretly married,” Jenner responded, laughing.

Khloé, needing to get to the bottom of things, goes on to say, “Let me see your hands.”

As Kris shows her hand, it’s adorned with a ring with a large yellow stone on her wedding finger, which has her daughter feeling suspicious.

“Hmm, looks like it,” the reality star said.

That’s when Kris decided to reason with her daughter, replying, “Stop. You think I’m gonna get married and not have a big ass party?”

Still, Khloé doesn’t let Kris off the hook, telling her mom that she’s heard this marriage rumor “from four different people.”