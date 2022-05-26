Why Kim Kardashian apologized to her family after divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is getting real about the relationship between her ex-husband Kanye West and the Kardashian-Jenner family, publicly apologizing to them during the latest episode of the Hulu series ‘The Kardashians.’

The reality star who was recently spotted enjoying her time in Italy with her family, revealed that she wanted to stop protecting him, regretting letting the rapper treat them in a negative way.

Kim says she would not “let anyone treat” her loved ones “that way” again, referring to her future romance and Kanye’s past relationship with members of the famous family, “I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys.”

On the episode, Kim can be seen discussing the controversial claims Kanye was sharing at the time, warning her mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker, that the rapper was releasing a new song.

“I’ve protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again and, like, I feel for once in my life, I feel strong,” she declared, “I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself.”

“He’s talking mad s—t about me,” Kim said, while Khloe responded that “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly,” adding, “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.”

The momager also explained to the viewers, “When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because one day your kids are going to read all of it and see all of it, and that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of,”