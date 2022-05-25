Khloé Kardashian is ‘offended’ by hurtful claims she had ‘12 face transplants’

Khloé Kardashian is confused with online rumors about plastic surgery, explaining that she is “offended” that people believe she has undergone “12 face transplants.”

The famous Kardashian sister, who recently surprised everyone with her stunning look for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Italy, says she only had one nose job done and she is baffled when she reads comments online about extreme plastic surgery,

During a recent interview Khloe revealed that at first “It did use to bother me when people” said she had “12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’”

Khloe says she “couldn’t figure out why people thought that,” explaining that “It didn’t bother me. It offended me.”

She previously talked about her recovery experience from her nose job and revealed that her only regret was not undergoing the procedure sooner. However she wants “everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it. But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why“ people think that, adding that it sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”

And while the reality star and entrepreneur says she “can take” the online criticism, she just doesn’t understand “the rhyme or reason” why she receives more online criticism in comparison to the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time,” she concluded, “It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough.”