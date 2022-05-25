Khloé Kardashian opens up about the ‘multiple times’ Tristan Thompson cheated on her

Khloé Kardashian is telling her truth. The 37-year-old recently appeared on the Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast, where she opened up about the ‘multiple times’ Tristan Thompson cheated on her and the moment she learned he fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.



While speaking to host Amanda Hirsch in an episode released Tuesday, Khloe said every time she found out about Tristan’s cheating ways, there were cameras around. She also noted how “sad” it is that it’s happened “multiple times.” “Every time this happens, which is so sad that it’s happened multiple times, somehow cameras are always with them,” she said.

When it came to the paternity scandal, her sister Kim Kardashian was the person who told her. “Randomly, they were filming, and Kim was in the gym, and she – in real-time – found out the information, and I found out through Kim,” the Good American founder said.

While Kim was the last person to tell her, Khloe says she always found out from one of her sisters. “I found out every time through a sister,” the reality star said. While we may never know how many times the NBA player cheated on Koko, including Nichols, there are atleast three confirmed incidents.

In 2018 he was caught on camera kissing two women at a hookah lounge while she was pregnant, then in 2019, he cheated with Kylie Jenner’s then best friend, Jordyn Woods. Cosmopolitan reported at the time, that Kourtney Kardahian and Larsa Pippen were the first to tell Khloe.

Unfortunately, Khloe never had any time to mentally prepare for the rest of the world to find out. “I find out with the rest of the world, which is like the most offensive part,” she continued. “I mean, all of it is f**ked up but can there be a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on DailyMail? That would be nice,” the Revenge Body host added.

While Tristan might be known for his cheating ways, Khloe did have positive things to say about him. “It’s sad because there are so many good sides to him as well but no one gets to see those because they’re all overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s gone on between him and I,” she said. “He’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me, and I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life,” Khloe continued.

As for the status of their relationship? “He’s always going to be in my life because of True and he’s a great dad and, you know, that’s really all I need to focus on is just his relationship with True,” she explained. “I just appreciate that we get along really well,” Khloe added, noting that the 4 year-old FaceTimes him every night. “It’s just very, like, cordial. There’s just not drama,” she continued.