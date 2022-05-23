Khloé Kardashian jokes about her love life after attending Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding dateless

Khloé Kardashian knows how to poke fun at herself. The wedding of the year went down Sunday as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said ‘I do’ for the third time in Italy. Photos and videos of the extravagant affair have been making their rounds around the internet including a hilarious photo of Khloe sipping wine alone while Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking photos.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted the photo and wrote, “my love life summed up in one photo.” Koko couldn’t help but reply to the tweet. “Same girl lol it’s a vibe though,” she wrote.

Same girl lol it’s a vibe though — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2022

While Khloe is the only single Kardashian/Jenner, she wasn’t the only one at the wedding alone. Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott was not in attendance, and Kim Kardashian’s boo Pete Davidson was back in New York for his fi﻿nal episode of Saturday Night Live. Only Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were able to take their plus 1s, Devin Booker and Corey Gamble.



It’s nice to see Koko joking about the situation after the catastrophe that was her last break up with Tristan Thompson. As noted by Page Six, The Kardashians have been airing awkward moments between the former couple. Last week there was a clip of them working out at the gym where Khloe is talking about the strong bond the family has.



“We have a very loyal, strong bond in our family. We are great co-parents, and we are great at blending families. We have learned that from my mom and my dad,” she told the serial cheater. “Like, Scott [Disick] is never leaving, and Kanye [West] is never leaving. Looks like you are never leaving. We are all here forever,” she continued. With a big smug smile, the NBA player responds, “More like you are never leaving me.”