Khloé Kardashian jokes about her love life after attending Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding dateless

Khloé Kardashian knows how to poke fun at herself. The wedding of the year went down Sunday as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said ‘I do’ for the third time in Italy. Photos and videos of the extravagant affair have been making their rounds around the internet including a hilarious photo of Khloe sipping wine alone while Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking photos.
On Monday, a Twitter user posted the photo and wrote, “my love life summed up in one photo.” Koko couldn’t help but reply to the tweet. “Same girl lol it’s a vibe though,” she wrote.
Same girl lol it’s a vibe though— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2022
While Khloe is the only single Kardashian/Jenner, she wasn’t the only one at the wedding alone. Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott was not in attendance, and Kim Kardashian’s boo Pete Davidson was back in New York for his final episode of Saturday Night Live. Only Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were able to take their plus 1s, Devin Booker and Corey Gamble.
Kim Kardashian buys property next-door amid reports she’s been encouraging Pete Davidson to move
Kim Kardashian takes her daughter and niece out for ice cream in Italy
What the Kardashian family wore to Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding: See Pics
It’s nice to see Koko joking about the situation after the catastrophe that was her last break up with Tristan Thompson. As noted by Page Six, The Kardashians have been airing awkward moments between the former couple. Last week there was a clip of them working out at the gym where Khloe is talking about the strong bond the family has.
“We have a very loyal, strong bond in our family. We are great co-parents, and we are great at blending families. We have learned that from my mom and my dad,” she told the serial cheater. “Like, Scott [Disick] is never leaving, and Kanye [West] is never leaving. Looks like you are never leaving. We are all here forever,” she continued. With a big smug smile, the NBA player responds, “More like you are never leaving me.”
Since the split, it’s been all eyes on Khloe, with fans hoping she is finally done with Tristan romantically. Earlier this month a source told Entertainment Tonight, “At this point, she knows who Tristan is and she’s not trying to fix him or their romantic relationship anymore.” “[Khloé] takes him at face value and doing this has brought her a lot of inner peace.”
As for her love life? The 37-year-old “is not pushing herself to get out there and date, and she’s very much going with the flow and not putting pressure on herself.” “Khloé‘s very content with her life. She’s not looking for anything or seeking out any external validation,” the source added. “She used to be a bit compulsive about social media and people judging her, thinking she’s weak, or just supporting her, and now she just isn’t paying attention and feels happy on her own, internally,” the insider noted.