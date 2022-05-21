Pete Davidson reportedly leaving SNL along with Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney

Saturday Night Live’s 48th season is going to look a little different. Variety reported Friday that Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney are all expected to leave after the 47th season finale tomorrow. As noted by the outlet, the show typically recalibrates its caste of players and contributors during summer.

McKinnon and Bryant joined the program in 2012 and have a decade of hilarious characters. McKinnon’s character, “Miss. Rafferty” and Bryant’s impression of Senator Ted Cruz had viewers around the country laughing with the cast. Mooney joined the cast in 2013 and had fans giggling with his Jared Leto impression.

Davidson joined the cast in 2014 when he was 20 years old and was one of the youngest cast members to join the show. After eight seasons, the comedian has transitioned from his character “Chad” to being one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

As noted by PEOPLE, he whitened at his exit in 2020 with Charlamagne Tha God, “I have conversations with a lot of people [about leaving],” he said. “It’s a hard thing to do because you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll all be all right.’”

At the time, The King of Staten Island star said he’d grown tired of being the punchline. “I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really,” he admitted. “If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.” While the actor has been thinking about leaving for years, he’s probably happy it didn’t as it would be the place he kissed Kim Kardashian for the first time.

Tomorrow is the season finale, and it will likely be an emotional moment for all the cast members expected to leave. Davidson is, unfortunately, missing out on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy.