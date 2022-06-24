Pete Davidson joins ‘The Kardashians’ season 2: ‘It’s time to get real’

It seems Pete Davidson is joining the Kardashian-Jenner family on a more serious level, now that it was revealed that the comedian might be included in season two of Hulu’s popular reality series ‘The Kardashians.’

And while season one was recently released, more episodes of the reality show are already in the works, with season two finishing filming at the end of June. Executive producer Danielle King is giving some clues on what viweres can expect on the next season, including Kim Kardashian’s new romance.

On the final episode of the show we got to see Kim starting a serious relationship with Pete, even showing the comedian briefly during a post-credits scene. However, it ultimately depends on the couple and how much they want to show the viewers.

“Pete’s a high profile person, he’s an actor; like Kim has said before; when the cameras are rolling for him, it means performance time,” the producer explained during a conversation with Deadline.

“When the cameras are rolling for this family, it’s time to get real. It’s a different muscle that they worked and he worked. Whether we have in-depth story lines, that’s entirely up to him…that’s entirely a conversation between Kim and Pete,” she shared.

“The show is about our core cast, it’s about this family, so if there are significant others, it’s really up to them,” the producer added, “I have never once seen; Kim never tried to persuade Pete (to be on the show). It’s always up to the significant other or the peripheral person that they’re dealing with. If they want to join in on the fun, more power to them; we’re happy to cover that.”