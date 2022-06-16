Kim Kardashian defends Khloé’s decision to give second chances to Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is sharing her thoughts on her sister Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, on the most recent episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ following the cheating scandal and her family’s reaction to the media attention and online criticism.

During the confessional segment of the reality show, Kim looked directly to the camera, pointing at the viewers and sending a message to people commenting negatively about Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, declaring that trolls on the internet lack empathy when it comes to the famous Kardashian sister.

“You know what? All of you f—ing trolls on the internet that make Khloé feel like the biggest piece of sh—, I will find each and every one of you and – not threaten you on TV,” she paused before saying, “It’s wrong. Like, it’s so wrong, because you don’t understand that when you have a child you’ll do anything to try to make it work.”

“I’m so proud of who Khloé is that she wanted to give her relationship a second chance. Even after he dogged her and embarrassed the sh— out of her,” Kim explained and took a moment to talk about her controversial divorce with Kanye West.

“When the whole world is looking at you, laughing at you, calling you every name in the book. Do you know how hard that is? That is ten times harder to stay in a situation than it is to leave.” Kim admitted, “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they would be, like, ‘How did this last this long?’ But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work.”