Kim and Khloé Kardashian: The special guests at Andrea Bocelli's 30th anniversary concert

Celebrities and A-list stars attended the highly anticipated celebration of Andrea Bocelli's three-decade performances. 'Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration' event took place at the Teatro Del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy, making it a special night for the talented artist and the guests.

Among the stars gracing the red carpet, Sofia Carson was in attendance, wearing a black Elie Saab gown with gold embroidery. There were also two special guests, who have a longtime friendship with Bocelli, and the musician made sure to show his appreciation for the famous pair.

"Thanks [Kim and Khloé Kardashian] for being part of this special day," he shared on social media. "We love you so," the famous sisters wrote in a clip shared on Instagram, where they can be seen attending the concert and approaching the stage.

Kim and Khloé seemed to be the honorary guests at the event, as the clip shows the pair receiving flowers after the singer said some sweet words announcing that they were in the audience. "There are two friends, two beautiful women, that flew from India to be here tonight," he stated, before saying their names.

"Thank you very much, welcome to Tuscany," he said to the pair. Bocelli previously showed how grateful he was for having the two Kardashians as their fans. They also shared a sweet moment backstage, having a casual conversation with the star.

The exclusive guests also show their appreciation, including Sofia, who took to Instagram to write: “Maestro Andrea Bocelli. As we sang together under the light of your Tuscan Moon, it was my honor to honor you…I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life. A lifelong dream come true. My heart is yours. Forevermore. Grazie INFINITO… To the moon and back again."