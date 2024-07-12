Kim and Khloe Kardashian cause airport excitement after arriving at Anant Ambani's billionaire wedding

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai, causing excitement at the airport. The sisters have arrived in India for the wedding of Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Pharma tycoon Viren Merchant. The Kardashians were recorded and photographed upon their arrival in Mumbai, with both taking a moment to wave towards onlookers.

© GrosbyGroup Kim and Khloe Kardashian in Mumbai

Kim wore a green dress that she paired with sunglasses. She wore her hair in a tight bun. In the case of Khloe, she wore jeans and a tight white top. She also rounded out her look with sunglasses, styling her hair loose and wavy.

Photographers captured the moment when Kardashian greeted the paparazzi, waving in their direction.

Videos shared on social media show the Kardashians exiting the airport and entering their car before onlookers and photographers surround them to take pictures of them. Kim shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing her point of view from the inside of the vehicle, with camera flashes taking over her view. She shared more videos of her time in India, showing herself and her sister enjoying the city, and a teaser of her wedding outfit. The gown appears to be made out of two pieces of vibrant red fabric.

"We're going to a wedding!" she says in the clip.

© GrosbyGroup Kim Kardashian in Mumbai

More details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding comes after almost a year of celebrations, where performers like Rihanna and Justin Bieber were hired as entertainers. The celebrations have been attended by celebrities and moguls like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Larry Fink, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and more. The wedding itself will take place today, July 12th, with more celebrations scheduled throughout the weekend. Celebrities attending include Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, John Cena, Mike Tyson, Jean Claude Van Damme, and more. Politicians like John Kerry, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, and more are also expected to attend.