Kim Kardashian and North West ride jetskis in Idaho

Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West were pictured enjoying their summer getaway. Kim and North were spotted in their bathing suits as they rode jetskis and enjoyed the Coeur d’Alene lake, in Idaho.

©GrosbyGroup



Kim was pictured wearing a black bathing suit made out of two pieces, a top that ran all the way to her neck and some shorts that reached her mid-thigh. She wore her hair in pigtail braids. North wore a white Dior one-piece bathing suit and also wore her hair in braids.

The two then rode the jetski, with North driving it around and Kim holding onto her back.

©GrosbyGroup



This week, Kim was a guest at Michael Rubin’s famous 4th of July white party. According to the Daily Mail, she was spotted talking with Tom Brady, with the two appearing to be “super flirty” with each other. The two were “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

The two were previously linked together when Kim was shopping for a vacation home in Tom’s neighborhood in the Bahamas, with the two talking to discuss the pros and cons of purchasing a property in the area. “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” said a source to Page Six at the time.

Representatives from Kim and Tom previously claimed the two were just friends. They’ve yet to acknowledge reports regarding their conversations at Michael Rubin’s party.