Khloé Kardashian’s son, Tatum Thompson, embraces patriotism during his first Fourth of July

Khloé Kardashian is known for being a reality tv star; however, thanks to her show, she has demonstrated she is a doting mother. The fashion entrepreneur took to social media to showcase how her 11-month-old son Tatum Thompson was celebrating his first Independence Day.

Sharing the joyous occasion on her Instagram Story, the 39-year-old Good American co-founder shared a heartwarming snapshot of Tatum sitting beside a meticulously crafted fruit platter that resembled the American flag.

©Khloe Kardashian





In the adorable image, Tatum can be seen eating a juicy watermelon and strawberries, handpicked from the artistic platter that also boasted a vibrant mix of raspberries, blueberries, and cream.

Tatum was also dressed according to the festivities, rocking patriotic red swimming trunks and a charming white sun hat.

©Khloe Kardashian





Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in 2022

Kardashian shared his name after deliberating since her original plan was to name him Tristan Jr. “Naming a human is really hard,” she assured during the season three premiere of The Kardashians.

Khloé, who is also the mom of 5-year-old daughter True Thompson, previously said her 9-month-old son’s name starts with a “T.” However, one of the most shocking revelations during the episode was when she compared her connection to Tatum to True. “It’s a mindf--k. It’s really the weirdest thing,” she said, revealing she feels less connected to her newborn.

Although the 38-year-old took time to “feel him out a little bit“ before naming him, as she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the famous family already has a nickname for the baby, which appears to be Tate.

Tatum Thompson was conceived in November 2021, a month before Tristan fathered a son named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols. Tristan’s first son is a 6-year-old son Prince Thompson whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig.