Khloé Kardashian tells Caitlyn Jenner ‘I love you’ after their rocky past

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday, and she was showered with love on social media by her family and friends. Although Khloé’s biological dad Robert Kardashian is no longer alive to celebrate on her special day, her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner made sure to share some kind words.





Caitlyn shared a photo from Koko’s wedding with Lamar Odom on her feed, and a photo she has framed of of Khloe and Kendall Jenner on her story with the same special message about being her “stepfather” saying it “was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother.”

The olympian continued, sharing the promise she made Koko’s late father. “I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids,” she wrote. “I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.” Koko reposted the photo on her story, writing, “I love you!!!!!!” with pink heart emojis.

©Caitlyn Jenner



Caityln shared the sweet promise she made Koko’s father on social media

Khloé and Caitlyn’s relationship

©GettyImages



Caitlyn raised Khloé since she was 5 years old



Before Caitlyn’s transition, she married Kris Jenner in 1991, becoming a stepfather to Kris’ children, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Robert Kardashian Jr, and Khloé. They appeared together on their reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” where fans got a look at the family dynamics.

In 2013, Caitlyn and Kris announced their separation, and their divorce was finalized in 2015. During this time, Caitlyn transitioned and publicly came out as transgender in 2015.

Koko was very open about her feelings amid the changes, saying she felt betrayed because Caitlyn didn’t tell the family, and they found out by watching her Diane Sawyer interview.

In the 2019 episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Caitlyn said Khloé “was pissed off about something through this whole process.” “Honestly, it’s been five, six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” she continued. “I raised Khloé since she was 5 years old. I don’t know what her issues are, I really don’t know.”

After the episode a source told PEOPLE it’s true they don’t speak regularly. “Khloé was really hurt by Caitlyn, and their relationship definitely changed,” the insider said. “She isn’t the type to hold grudges. But their relationship isn’t the same as it once was.”

By 2021 things seemed to have gotten better between them. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Khloé explained they were on better terms and she talked to Cait “probably every blue moon.” “It’s just because we’re busy, it’s COVID. There’s no beef,” she assured.

Now with the sweet birthday posts, it looks like they might be closer than before.