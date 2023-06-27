Is Kourtney Kardashian joining Travis Barker on ‘Blink-182’ tour while pregnant?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker an embarking on a new journey. The celebrity couple is getting ready to welcome their first child together, and with the reality star showing her support for the ‘Blink-182’ rockstar at almost every concert, many are wondering if she will continue going on tour with the band, now that she has unveiled her pregnancy.

A close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that Kourtney wants to spend as much time as she can with her husband, but it might not be as easy being that far in her pregnancy. “Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” the insider said to the publication. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”

Travis has a series of tour dates this year as the band is currently on a world tour, but he is expected to reunite with Kourtney during breaks. “He comes home whenever he has a break, and she still plans on attending some of their shows when she can. But Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” the source added.

“And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family, especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need. It’s a really special time in Kourtney and Travis’s life, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic,” they concluded.