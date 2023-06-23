Scott Disick is reportedly ‘gutted’ by Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Scott Disick appears to be unhappy with Kourtney Kardashian. According to new reports, Disick was hurt by Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal over Father’s Day weekend, even if he was informed of the pregnancy before the announcement was made.

The Daily Mail reports that while Disick is over Kardashian, the fact that she didn’t acknowledge him over Father’s Day weekend hurt him. Making matters worse was her decision to share with the world the news of her pregnancy with Travis Barker. “Scott has known for a minute that Kourtney was pregnant he found out through her family who didn’t want him to be caught off guard,” explained the source.

“Scott is over Kourtney and feels like he doesn’t even recognize her anymore. Not many of her old friends do as she has completely ditched her group of long-time childhood friends. She has taken on a new identity… and that is okay she can be Morticia Adams if she wants to. What really was a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney’s Father’s Day post. To mention Travis and her dad but leave the father of her own children out was completely disrespectful. She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency. He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing.”

Kardashian revealed the news publicly in one of Barker’s concerts, holding up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant.” The announcement is a reference to Blink-182’s one of most popular videos, “All The Small Things,” where a woman watching the band holds up an identical sign.

