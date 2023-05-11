Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker excited to continue their baby journey

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not giving up. The pair have voiced their desire of expanding their family, and it seems they continue to try despite having struggled at first.

A close source to the famous Kardashian revealed to US Weekly that they remain positive in their decision to have a baby. “Kourtney and Travis have wanted to have a baby since day one and she got pregnant so easily with the other three [sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 10, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick]. I think she didn’t even think about it this time,” the publication shared. “But since they had it in their mind that the most romantic thing they can do is have a baby together, even when it got tough they never wavered.”

Kourtney has previously shared part of her journey with Travis Barker on social media and in Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ making it clear that she wants to take the next step in their marriage. The reality star explained in September 2022 that they decided to take a break from IVF, as they were focusing on their “wedding and getting married.”

The couple recently announced that they are now continuing the IVF treatment. “A little IVF body,” Kourtney shared on Instagram Stories. “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body,” she said to WSJ Magazine in 2022.