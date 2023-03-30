Kourtney Kardashian responds after food in the bathroom backlash

People had a lot of opinions after Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her bathroom covered in food, including on the toilet. It was from a photoshoot she did last year with Travis Barker, and the bathroom was probably just a set, but people couldn’t help but go off in the comments, calling it “nasty” and a “waste of food.”



The Poosh founder read the messages and responded Tuesday, reposting the photo on her story and adding swirling eye emojis.

“The comments about this photo” she wrote.



©Kourtney Kardashian



Kourtney Kardashian



It is fair to say the red bathtub water and floor vegan chicken tenders are quite a sight. “That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of “what nightmares are made of,” read one of the comments. Food on the bathroom floor gives me anxiety,” wrote another user.

“Why do you order so much food and take a bite maybe from 3 when people around the globe and even in your country don’t have enough food to eat! It’s cute and lovely for you that you get to have clean water and a bath and be glutinous about the meal but it’s not cool to post this during one of the hardest economic times the globe is facing. It’s called reading the room,” wrote another passionate user.

Despite the haters, Kourtney did have some fans sticking up for her in the comments. “People are commenting about food in the bathroom but you take your phone in the bathroom and then have it at the table taking pics of your food…same difference. Let Kourt live!” Wrote one defender.

“Lmao people talking about food in the bath like your toilet isn’t in the same room as your tub…You’ve never ordered room service and eaten it in the tub? Then you aren’t truly living my friend,” added another.