The Kardashians season 3 sneak peak teases drama within the family

The Kardashians are returning to Hulu for season 3 of their reality show, and the family is getting tested. A sneak peek of the new season was released Monday, and fans can look forward to getting a front-row seat into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian,Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.



The trailer starts with a blonde Kim sitting on the couch. “Listen everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” she says. “So let’s talk about it,” the Skims founder says later. “I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild relaxing Serene season - it’s not,” Khloe says in another clip.





According to a press release, the season will follow the famous family as they “navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires.” “Their bond will be tested, and tensions arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm.”

From the cutaway shots, there is drama between the family, with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick saying, “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life.” There also seems to be a moment where Kim is in a fight with little sisters Kendall and Kylie, “you think I need your permission?” She exclaims with attitude.



The third season premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday. Season 2 was met with some criticism, with fans disappointed with the content. Especially because the show teased cliffhangers to situations viewers already knew the result of since they played out publicly.

Since the Kardashians are executive producers on the show, they have a lot of say in what actually makes it to tv. Executive producer Danielle King told Us Weekly ahead of season 2, “A lot of their participation in terms of being an executive producer comes in post-production. Obviously like any human being, they have boundaries so they can decide what stays in, what stays out of the show.”