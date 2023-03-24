WOO!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Joe Jonas, Kim Kardashian, and more

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The week is finally over. To get your weekend started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. From Kim Kardashian to Joe Jonas, get ready to be amused.

1. Bill Nye the Science Guy

Bill Nye shares where to look for him when he’s gone.


2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian hits Kylie Jenner with a golf club.

@kimkardashian

Snooze and miss the moment

♬ Snooze - SZA

3. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has an Ariel moment, and uses a fork to brush her hair.


4. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello gets ready for bed (ASMR edition).

@camilacabello If you know me, you know I love ASMR and I even watch the weird (although I prefer the term “niche) scalp check ones. So I got to live my ASMRtist dream with Calm. Check out my bedtime routine short film (lmao) and listen to my ASMR sleep story on @calm 💤 #WorldSleepDay♬ original sound - Camila Cabello

5. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas shared TMI about his on stage flatulence.

@joejonas

WHOEVER SMELT IT DEALT IT! 💨

♬ original sound - Jonas Brothers
6. Lizzo

Lizzo fulfills her civic duty and goes to Jury Duty.

@lizzo

Just fulfilling my civil duty 🫡

♬ original sound - lizzo


7. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s animal kingdom is growing.

@arnoldschnitzel

The animal kingdom is growing. Subscribe to my newsletter at the link in my bio.

♬ What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong

8. Lele Pons

Lele Pons has a fan girl moment when she realizes Shakira follows her.

@lelepons

SHAKIRA FOLLOWS ME !!! ❤️🙏🏼😂

♬ original sound - 🖤

9. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth shows off his impressive surf skills!


10. Britney Spears

Britney Spears reminisces on her MTV Awards rehearsal in 2000.



