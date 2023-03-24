Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Joe Jonas, Kim Kardashian, and more

The week is finally over. To get your weekend started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. From Kim Kardashian to Joe Jonas, get ready to be amused.
1. Bill Nye the Science Guy
Bill Nye shares where to look for him when he’s gone.
@billnye
And there’s no place I’d rather be.♬ It’s Called: Freefall (Sped Up) - Rainbow Kitten Surprise
2. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian hits Kylie Jenner with a golf club.
@kimkardashian
Snooze and miss the moment♬ Snooze - SZA
3. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore has an Ariel moment, and uses a fork to brush her hair.
@drewbarrymore
I think they are used to me by now!!♬ Mouse eating sound - حيدر🇮🇶
4. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello gets ready for bed (ASMR edition).
@camilacabello If you know me, you know I love ASMR and I even watch the weird (although I prefer the term “niche) scalp check ones. So I got to live my ASMRtist dream with Calm. Check out my bedtime routine short film (lmao) and listen to my ASMR sleep story on @calm 💤 #WorldSleepDay♬ original sound - Camila Cabello
5. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas shared TMI about his on stage flatulence.
@joejonas
WHOEVER SMELT IT DEALT IT! 💨♬ original sound - Jonas Brothers
6. Lizzo
Lizzo fulfills her civic duty and goes to Jury Duty.
@lizzo
Just fulfilling my civil duty 🫡♬ original sound - lizzo
7. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s animal kingdom is growing.
@arnoldschnitzel
The animal kingdom is growing. Subscribe to my newsletter at the link in my bio.♬ What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
8. Lele Pons
Lele Pons has a fan girl moment when she realizes Shakira follows her.
@lelepons
SHAKIRA FOLLOWS ME !!! ❤️🙏🏼😂♬ original sound - 🖤
9. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth shows off his impressive surf skills!
@chrishemsworth Waves for days 🌊 #surfing#surfin#photography♬ As It Was - Harry Styles
10. Britney Spears
Britney Spears reminisces on her MTV Awards rehearsal in 2000.
@britneyspears Rehearsals at the @mtv #VMAs♬ Oops!...I Did It Again - Britney Spears