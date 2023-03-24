Pet of the week: See this cat’s incredible transformation after adoption

This adorable 5-year-old cat has one of the happiest stories after being “sad and depressed” for a long time. Fishtopher went viral online after a photo of him was posted on Twitter, immediately getting the attention of many pet owners, and receiving many inquiries to find him a forever home.

Among the “hundreds of inquiries,” Laura Folts and her partner Tanner Callahan, decided they were ready to welcome a new pet into their lives, and after seeing the photo of Fishtopher, they knew they wanted to bring him home.

“Knowing he was popular, we drove up to Homeward Bound with some hopes, but knew if not Fishtopher, we wouldn’t come home empty paw’d as we saw a few other cats online that we were considering,“ they revealed to NBC News. ”We arrived early enough to be the first ones and he was adopted!”

The adorable cat now looks happier than ever, with his owners constantly sharing photos and videos of his new life, showing his incredible transformation after finding a loving family.

Homeward Bound adoption center in New Jersey shared a detailed description of the cat, explaining that his sadness was the result of “missing his family,” adding that he was very friendly and loved attention, and a very “sweet, easy-going, laid-back boy.”

Fishtopher’s story on TikTok was seen over 2.5 million times, and it has encouraged more and more animal lovers to adopt. “Thank you so much for giving this precious boy the home he needed!!!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Congratulations, Fishtopher and family! The power of social media.”