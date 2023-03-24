What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - March 24

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

“Yellowjackets” has been one of the most welcome surprises in television. The series was an unexpected hit, robooting the career of Melanie Lynskey, one of her generations best talents, with some girls lost in the wilderness drama. The series is set in two timelines, the present, and the past, following a girls’ soccer team that went missing after a plane crash in the ‘90s.

Succession (HBO)

“Succession” is back with its final season, sharing plenty of Roy family drama in the wake of the previous season’s explosive ending.

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Netflix continues to dominate the reality TV dating show genre, with “Love is Blind” coming back for a fourth season.

The Night Agent (Netflix)

Netflix has a new series for thriller lovers. Like many before it, “The Night Agent” is an adaptation of a series of books, following an FBI agente as he searches for a Russian mole within the agency.

Up Here (Hulu)

Starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, “Up Here” is a half-hour romantic-comedy series with a musical twist.

Top Gun: Maverick (Prime Video)

If hoping to experience something thrilling without leaving the comfort of your house, “Top Gun: Maverick” is now streaming on Prime Video. The film was nominated for multiple Oscars and is one of the most thrilling cinematic experiences ever captured on film.

Gone Girl (HBO Max)

Lastly, if you’re in the mood for something biting and weird, “Gone Girl” is streaming on HBO Max. The film, directed by David Fincher and based on the Gillian Flynn novel, follows Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy (Rosamund Pike), a seemingly perfect couple. When Amy goes missing, everything starts to unravel.