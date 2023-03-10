What to watch: 7 movies and show to stream this week - March 10

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

You (Netflix)

The second part of the fourth season of “You” is now available on Netflix. The series, starring Penn Badgley, relocates serial killer Joe to London, introducing him to a murder mystery involving the wealthy and damaged elite. It’s a change of pace from previous seasons, yet a welcome reinvention for the series.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix)

Starring Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo, “Luther: The Fallen Sun” is a continuation of the beloved British series that aired for nine years, continuing the story of detective John Luther.

School Spirits (Paramount+)

“School Spirits” is the new Paramount+ series, following Maddie (Peyton List), a teen that’s dealing with classic teen topics like angst and heartbreak, with a twist; she’s stuck in the afterlife and must solve the mystery of her own disappearance.

Perry Mason (HBO Max)

“Perry Mason” is back for a second season. The series, starring Matthew Rhys, is set in the 1930s, in Los Angeles and follows the titular character, a lawyer who takes on various cases, with each season taking on a new mystery.

Jackass Forever (Prime Video)

“Jackass Forever” is now streaming on Prime Video. The film is a collection of stunts performed by various guys, among them, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England, and more, and is a perfect mix of silliness, gross humor, and early aughts nostalgia.

Who Killed Robert Wone? (Peacock)

Now streaming on Peacock “Who Killed Robert Wone?” is a crime documentary framed in the style of “Clue.” The series follows the murder of Wone, who was stabbed three times and died in 2006.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Paramount+)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is now streaming on Paramount+. The series is one of the most successful shows on TV, having legions of fans and viewers that tune in on a weekly basis.