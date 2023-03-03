What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - March 3

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Based on the best selling novel of the same name, “Daisy Jones & The Six” is a mockumentary that follows the fictional most iconic band of the 70s. The series kicks off with Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) teaming up with The Six, led by Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), to form a supergroup that is derailed by the classic trappings of the genre: drugs, sex, and power clashes.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” is the first Netflix comedy special that will air live. The program marks Rock’s return to stand up and, most importantly for those who still care, will also be the first time where he addresses the Will Smith slap incident publicly.

Sex/Life (Netflix)

“Sex/Life” is back with a second season, continuing the story of Billie (Sarah Shahi) and the men in her life, including her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her ex, Brad (Adam Demos).

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pedro Pascal has another huge hit on his hands. “The Mandalorian” is premiering its third season, following Mando (Pascal) and Grogu as they take on a new adventure.

Triangle of Sadness (Hulu)

If you want to catch up on your Academy Award nominated films, “Triangle of Sadness” is now streaming on Hulu. The film follows a group of passengers on a luxury cruise, with the situation taking an unexpected turn when the ship is hit by a brutal storm.

Jurassic Park trilogy (Peacock)

If looking for a fun binge that will occupy your entire weekend, the Jurassic Park series is streaming Peacock. The films include the Steven Spielberg films and the Colin Trevorrow follow ups.

Anastasia (Hulu)

Lastly, “Anastasia” is streaming on Hulu. The film follows Anya, a young woman who teams up with two Russian schemers to earn a reward, posing as Anastasia, the missing granddaughter of the Grand Duchess.