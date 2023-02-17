What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream - Feb 17

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Sharper (Apple TV+)

“Sharper” stars Julianne Moore, John Lithgow and Sebastian Stan. Moore plays a woman dating a billionaire (Lithgow), with both of them entangled in a scam put up by Stan. But things are much more complicated than they seem. Regardless of your tolerance for thrillers and misdirects, “Sharper” presents Moore with an opportunity to shine on the small screen, which is reason enough to watch.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney+)

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is one of the most fun and vibrant comic books that Marvel has put out recently. The animated series looks vibrant and fun, a welcome addition to the MCU. It follows Lunella, a 13-year-old genius who activates a portal that brings out Tyrannosaurus Rex to modern-day New York. They become inseparable, of course.

Perfect Match (Netflix)

Nick and Vanessa Lachey keep on making dating shows for Netflix. It’s impressive but we’re losing track of them. “Perfect Match” is their latest experiment, putting a bunch of singles in a house and “measuring” their compatibility with games and stuff. It’s an excuse for drama, basically.

Halloween Ends (Prime Video)

“Halloween Ends” is now available to stream on Prime Video. The film is the conclusion of Halloween’s new trilogy, which follows Laurie Strode (Jaime Lee Curtis) and her family, and her final confrontation with Michael Myers.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (Prime Video)

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, as a doctor and a djinn with the power to grant three wishes. Aside from its intriguing concept, the film is George Miller’s awaited comeback, making it into a must watch for fans of “Mad Max” and “Mad Max: Fury Road”.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day (HBO Max)

The Harley Quinn animated series released a special Valentine’s Day episode, trailing Harley and Poison Ivy as they celebrate their first V-day together. Things don’t go as planned.

Animaniacs (Hulu)

The third season of the “Animaniacs” series is available to stream on Hulu. The show, which has proven to be incredibly popular amongst adults and kids, follows Yakko, Wakko and Dot on a myriad of adventures.