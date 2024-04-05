What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — April 5

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Ripley (Netflix)

“Ripley” is a new take on Tom Ripley, Patricia Highsmith’s beloved and terrifying character, starring Andrew Scott in the titular role. The series follows Ripley’s character as he meets Dickie Greenleaf, resulting in an obsession that rapidly devolves into murder and crime.

Wish (Disney+)

“Wish,” starring Ariana DeBose, is Disney’s new animated movie. The film follows Asha, a princess who makes a wish to save her kingdom.

Musica (Prime Video)

Starring Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso, “Musica” follows Rudy, a recent college graduate with synesthesia as he faces changes from all directions, from who he wants to be to the person he wants to be with.

X2: X-Men United (Hulu)

Following the release of “X:Men ‘97,” everyone is in the mood for more X-Men content. “X-Men 2” is streaming on Hulu, following the union of the X-Men with Magneto to take on a common enemy, played amazingly by Brian Cox.

The Blair Witch Project (Prime Video)

Billed as a true story in a feat of advertising genius, “The Blair Witch Project” remains one of the scariest movies ever made. Shot in the style of found footage, the film follows three student filmmakers who travel to a mysterious location called the Black Hills to investigate the Blair Witch, a local myth.

Titanic (Prime Video)

A lot of films are overhyped. “Titanic” isn’t one of those; it’s a film that’s as grand and romantic as its legacy suggests.

The Matrix (Netflix)

Lastly, “The Matrix” is now streaming on Netflix. The film follows Neo, a guy who’s living an average and boring life when he’s suddenly contacted by two mysterious figures, Trinity and Morpheus, awakening him to a terrifying reality.