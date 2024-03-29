What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — March 29

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

A Gentleman in Moscow (Showtime)

Starring Ewan McGregor and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “A Gentleman in Moscow” follows Count Alexander Rostov as he loses everything in Post-revolution Russia. He’s imprisoned in house arrest at a luxurious hotel where he makes all manner of friendships and connections.

STEVE! (Apple TV+)

Now streaming on Apple TV+ “STEVE!” is a documentary trailing Steve Martin and his impressive career in comedy.

Lisa Frankenstein (Peacock)

Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, “Lisa Frankenstein” follows the love story between a lonely teen and a recently revived romantic zombie.

Renegade Nell (Disney+)

“Renegade Nell” is Disney+’s new adventure series, following an 18th century superpowered outlaw.

Battle Royale (Prime Video)

Based on the novel of the same name, “Battle Royale” follows a group of Japanese high school students dropped in on an island where they’re forced to kill each other by their authorative government.

The Hunger Games (Netflix)

Speaking of children killing each other, “The Hunger Games” Jennifer Lawrence will be available to stream on Netflix. While the films waver in quality, it’s packed with memorable performances and set pieces.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 (Netflix)

Lastly, “Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2” will be available on Netflix this weekend. The films were pivotal for Quentin Tarantino’s career and remain as some of the coolest Hollywood movies ever made.