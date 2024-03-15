What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — March 15

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Irish Wish (Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan is back with a new Netflix movie. “Irish Wish” follows Lohan as a woman whose ex gets engaged to her best friend. Days before the wedding, she makes a wish, and wakes up days later as the bride to be.

Girls5Eva (Netflix)

“Girls5Eva” is premiering its third season on Netflix after the series was canceled on Peacock. The series has developed a niche following and follows four women who were a part of a one hit wonder girl band -- Girls5Eva -- who reunite years later in order to hopefully find musical success.

Young Royals (Netflix)

“Young Royals” is premiering its final season, wrapping up the romance between Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and his classmate, Simon Eriksson.

Frida (Prime Video)

A Frida Kahlo documentary is streaming on Prime Video, becoming the first to tell Friday’s story through her own words. The film uses diary entries and correspondence between Frida and the people in her life to paint an accurate picture of the beloved icon.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Disney+)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is now streaming on Disney+. The version that’s available is an extended one, lasting three and a half hours and including more footage than what was released in the theatrical version.

Invincible (Prime Video)

The new season of “Invincible” is now available to stream on Prime Video, continuing the story of Mark Grayson and his dad, the most powerful superhero in the face of the Earth.

It’s Complicated (Netflix)

Lastly, “It’s Complicated,” a rom-com classic, is streaming on Netflix. The film follows Meryl Streep involved in a love triangle with Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin. What more could you ask?