Frida Kahlo’s new film promises a new dimension to her narrative; When, where to watch

A new take on “FRIDA” will be available on March 14th, 2024. Prime Video will offer viewers a rare opportunity to delve into the depths of one of the art world’s most captivating figures: Frida Kahlo. Directed by the talented Carla Gutiérrez, “FRIDA” promises to take audiences on an intimately raw and magical journey through the iconic artist’s life, mind, and heart.

Described as a feature film that brings Frida’s own words to life for the very first time, “FRIDA” draws from her famed illustrated diary, revealing letters, essays, and candid print interviews. What sets this film apart is its innovative approach: lyrical animation inspired by Kahlo’s unforgettable artwork vividly animates her story, offering a new dimension to her already profound narrative.

©Prime Video





Gutiérrez, known for her exceptional work as an editor on acclaimed projects like “RBG” and “La Corona,” makes her directorial debut with “FRIDA.” With this film, she explores why Frida Kahlo and her art remain as powerful and relevant as ever.

Covering more than 40 years of Kahlo’s life, the filmmakers were granted unprecedented access to research materials, much of which had never been shown to the general public before. This access allowed them to delve deep into the complexities of Kahlo’s life and art, uncovering layers of meaning and inspiration that continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

What makes Frida Kahlo’s story so extraordinary is not just her artistry but also the way in which her images have galvanized multiple generations of admirers worldwide. Her work goes beyond mere aesthetics; it speaks to the human experience in a way that transcends time and culture.

For Gutiérrez and her team, “FRIDA” was more than just a film—a labor of love and dedication that spanned two years. Drawing together a formidable team of artisans, many of whom are women and proudly Latine, they crafted a cinematic experience that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of art history.

The result is a living portrait of Frida Kahlo, encouraged by the magical realism that befits her remarkable life. Through animation, interviews, and archival footage, viewers are invited into Kahlo’s world, filled with fearless defiance, seductive vulnerability, and unapologetic passion.

But above all, Frida’s voice rings true throughout the film—a voice that is complex, powerful, and wonderfully alive. Through “FRIDA,” audiences are given a glimpse into the soul of an icon, discovering the depth and beauty of a woman whose legacy continues to inspire and captivate us all.

Enjoy the trailer below