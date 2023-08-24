‘Frida’ among 27 Latino films nominated to the National Film Registry

27 films have been nominated for the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress. It’s a historic moment that began with an initiative spearheaded by Representative Joaquin Castro, who joined forces with various prominent Latinos in politics to request the inclusion of more Latin films in the Library of Congress.

"The continued exclusion of Latinos in the film industry affects Latinos seeking opportunities in the industry and shapes how Latinos are perceived, stereotyped and misunderstood in American life," reads the letter, per NBC. "The media and entertainment industry is the narrative-creating and image-defining institution in America."

The films that were nominated vary on topics and years in which they were made, and include important figures in Hollywood like Salma Hayek and Edward James Olmos. One thing these films share is the fact that they are made by and centered on Latinos.

The nominated films to the National Film Registry

“Frida” was incredibly succesful, showing Salma Heyek’s great acting ability

“My Family” (1995) by Gregory Nava. It follows a Mexican American family through several generations of the 20th century, from their beginnings in Mexico to East Los Angeles.

“Like Water for Chocolate” (1992) by Alfonso Arau. A romantic drama set in a border town on the onset of the Mexican revolution.



“…And the Earth Did Not Swallow Him” (1994) by Severo Pérez. Based on “…y no se lo trago la tierra,” a work of Chicano literature by Tomas Rivera.

“Blood In Blood Out” (1993) by Taylor Hackford. Follows the tragedy of three Chicano cousins divided by their life choices and the gang conflict in East Los Angeles.

“Raising Victor Vargas” (2002) by Peter Sollett. A coming of-age story set in New York City, where a Dominican teen tries to win over a beautiful girl.



“Frida” (2002) by Julie Taymor. A biopic following the professional and personal life of Frida Kahlo.

“I Like It Like That” (1994) by Darnell Martin. A comedy-drama follows a young Puerto Rican couple.

“Walkout” (2006) by Edward James Olmos. The true story of the 1968 East Los Angeles Walkouts.

“Mosquita y Mari” (2012) by Aurora Guerrero. A coming-of-age film following two Chicana teenagers dealing with family issues while they uncover feelings for one another.



“The Milagro Beanfield War” (1988) by Robert Redford. Follows a small New Mexico town’s confrontation with powerful business interests.

“Under the Same Moon” (2007) by Patricia Riggen. A Mexican boy’s journey across the border to reunite with his mother in Los Angeles.

“American Me” (1992) by Edward James Olmos. Follows a Mexican American man’s experience with gangs.

“Tortilla Soup” (2001) by María Ripoll. The story of three sisters and their father, a retired chef, who insists they all gather every Sunday for dinner.

“Mi Vida Loca” (1993) by Allison Anders. Two young Chicanas navigate life in an Los Angeles gang.



“Instructions Not Included” (2013) by Eugenio Derbez. A father-daughter story where a former playboy steps up to care for a child he did not know he had.

“Maria Full of Grace” (2004) by Joshua Martson. A pregnant woman from Colombia takes on a dangerous job in New York.

“Girlfight” (2000) by Karyn Kusama. Michelle Rodriguez’s breakout role where she plays a troubled high schooler who starts boxing.

“La Mission” (2010) by Peter Bratt. An machista ex-convict discovers that his son is gay.

“Sleep Dealer” (2008) by Alex Rivera. A sci-fi story that explores immigration through a different lens.

“Alambrista!” (1977) by Robert M. Young. A young Mexican man crosses the border to find farm work.

“Our Latin Thing” (1972) by Leon Gast. A documentary capturing the salsa scene in Spanish Harlem.

“Up in Smoke” (1978) by Lou Adler. The first feature film for comedy team Tommy Chong and Cheech Martin.

“A Better Life” (2011) by Christopher Weitz. An undocumented Mexican worker in Los Angeles searches for his stolen truck alongside his son.



“Gun Hill Road” (2011) by Rashaad Ernesto Green. A father recently released from jail learns of his trans daughter’s coming out.

“In the Time of the Butterflies” (2001) by Mariano Barroso. Based off Julia Alvarez’s novel, the story follows three sisters that rebelled against dictatorship in the Dominican Republic.

“American Experience: Roberto Clemente” (2008) by Bernardo Ruiz. An in-depth look at baseball’s first Latino superstar.

“The Longoria Affair” (2010) by John J. Valadez. A documentary on a fallen soldier denied service at Three Rivers, Texas’ only funeral home.

