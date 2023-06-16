Tribeca 2023: Justina Machado shines in ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’

Tribeca Festival hosted an early screening of the first three episodes of Prime Video’s “The Horror of Dolores Roach.” The screening was followed by a panel with Latin icon Justina Machado, various members of the cast, and producer Gloria Calderón Kellet.

©GettyImages



The cast and crew of ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” is based on the podcast of the same name, which became a viral sensation upon its release. Years later, Aaron Mark, the podcast creator, adapted the story to the small screen.

Starring Machado and Alejandro Hernández, the series was inspired by “Sweeney Todd,” the story of an ex-con who returns to the outside world with murderous intent. The Prime Video series follows Dolores, a woman who spends 16 years in jail and returns to a gentrified New York City. As she stumbles through a city that she no longer understands, she reunites with an acquaintance of her past and the two form an unlikely partnership that results in a lot of blood and death.

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” manages to walk the line between comedy and horror, with audience members cringing and laughing their way through brisk 30 minute episodes. It’s also packed with all manner of guest stars, including Marc Maron, Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Jean Yoon, Marc Maron, Judy Reyes and Jeffery Self.

But perhaps the best part of the series is how much room it gives Machado, allowing her to stretch and show off her comedic and dramatic skills. Machado makes Dolores fun and engaging, no matter her actions or mistakes. This marks her second collaboration with Calderon-Kellet, with the two previously working on the beloved series “One Day at a Time.”

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” premieres this July 7th, on Prime Video.