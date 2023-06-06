Tribeca Festival showcases a varied selection of Latine movies and shorts

TRIBECA FESTIVAL is kicking off this week. The event is one of New York’s most culturally relevant moments, prompting an influx of filmmakers and creatives from all parts of the world to the city. It also provides New Yorkers the opportunity to watch a selection of curated projects that they wouldn’t get to enjoy at their nearest movie theater.

This year’s Latinx selection of projects have a little bit of everything. From art films, to coming of age stories, the selection of films, TV episodes, and shorts, steer clear of cliches. The voices highlighted represent some of the best and most creative talent in Latin America, with directors, writers, and performers showcasing bold work and ideas.

Scroll down to have a look at their programming:

Films and TV

Boca Chica

Boca Chica, (Dominican Republic) is a lively coming-of-age drama, Boca Chica follows twelve-year-old Desi in her pursuit of becoming a famous singer. As Desi braces to leave her hometown, she’s met with deep-seated secrets that have long tormented her family and their coastal Dominican community. Directed by Gabriella A. Moses, written by Marité Ugás, Mariana Rondón. Produced by Sterlyn Ramirez. With Scarlet Camilo, Jean Cruz, Lia Chapman, Xiomara Rodriguez.

De La Calle is a docu-series that takes a journey into the Latino diaspora to explore the evolution of Urbano music and cultures that ignited the musical revolution of Rap, Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia and other sounds that are influencing music and culture worldwide.

A Strange Path is a deeply personal story about family and belonging. A young filmmaker returns to his hometown and attempts to reconnect with his father as the pandemic rapidly accelerates across Brazil. However, their relationship proves to be more complicated with increasingly bizarre phenomena occurring as they get closer. Directed and written by Guto Parente. Produced by Ticiana Augusto Lima. With Lucas Limeira, Carlos Francisco, Tarzia Firmino, Rita Cabaço.

HBO Sports Documentaries, The Golden Boy is the definitive documentary unpacking the spectacular myths and painful truths behind the life of Mexican-American boxing legend, business magnate, and cultural icon Oscar De La Hoya. The two-part documentary tells the story of a young, Mexican-American boy from East LA with a gentle soul whose boxing talent, charismatic good looks, and heartwarming story of winning an Olympic gold medal for his dying mother combined to create the mythic character of “The Golden Boy.” Directed by Fernando Villena and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Mario Lopez, Jeffrey Stearns, and David Wendell.

Richelieu is an incredibly strong debut feature that examines the terrible circumstances people can live through, and the individual cost of doing the right thing. After a bad breakup, Ariane moves home and gets a job as an interpreter for seasonal migrant workers. Witnessing workplace abuses, Ariane must decide how far she is willing to go to speak out against injustice. Directed and written by Pier-Philippe Chevigny. Produced by Geneviève Gosselin-G., Miléna Poylo, Gilles Sacuto, Alice Bloch. With Ariane Castellanos, Marc-André Grondin, Nelson Coronado, Marvin Coroy, Maria Mercedes Coroy.

De La Calle

Shorts

Life Isn’t Normal: The festival will present seven fiction shorts from Latin America that push and shift perceptions of normalcy and reality in life - in bizarre and off-kilter ways:

Cuarto de Hora (CHILE)

Angelo (BOLIVIA)

Spinning (MEXICO)

Helechos (CHILE)

Fairytales (MEXICO)

Schettinimous (ARGENTINA)

Ecstasy (MEXICO)

Tribeca Festival kicks off this June 8th, with there being screenings, premieres, and events though June 19th. You can purchase tickets at TribecaFilm.com.

