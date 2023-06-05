Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As we eagerly await the first-ever Primavera Sound Madrid, let’s take a look back at Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona which closed out a successful edition filled with great music, and now is passing the torch to Spain’s capital for the upcoming weekend. The event in the Catalan city drew an impressive crowd of 253,000 attendees.
Some amazing performances took place at Parc del Forum, featuring artists like Blur, New Order, Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar, Tokischa, Blur, Trueno, and more. Take a glimpse at Primavera Sound 2023 Barcelona by scrolling through this collection of photos.
