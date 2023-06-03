Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Rauw Alejandro is currently on his Saturno world tour, and last night the city of Monterrey, Mexico, was filled with the Puerto Rican’s electrifying energy. The reggaeton sensation danced his heart out with moves that would surely make his fiance Rosalía proud. Check out some of the pics below.
