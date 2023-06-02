Paris Hilton releases ‘Stars Are Blind’ remix with Kim Petras: Listen

Paris Hilton is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her one and only song with the help of Kim Petras. The two have released a new and revamped version of “Stars Are Blind,” titled “Stars Are Blind: Paris’ Version.”

Hilton shared the news on her Instagram, revealing that Petras performed a version of it at her wedding. “I just knew we needed to record an official version with her,” she wrote.

It seems like 2023 is going to be a musical year for Hilton, having performed alongside Miley Cyrus on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party and releasing new music. In an interview with Variety, Hilton discussed her musical comeback and the musical styles that she’s working in, which she describes as EDM “with hints of pop sprinkled throughout.” She also revealed that she’s learning how to produce her own songs, something that has been challenging and exciting for her. “I’ve got new songs on the way, and just a lot of new ideas and projects coming sooner than you think,” she said.

Petras’ participation in “Stars Are Blind” includes a new verse. She and Hilton have been friends for years, with Hilton making an appearance on Petras’s music video “I Don’t Want It At All” and helping it catapult to fame.

“She has just been such a supportive person for me,” Petras said to Variety. “I mean, that music video that she’s in? I didn’t really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me.”

