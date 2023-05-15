Nicole Richie and her daughter Harlow look identical in new photos

Nicole Richie and her daughter Harlow spent Mother’s Day with their mother and grandmother, Brenda Harvey Richie. Harlow rarely makes appearances on her mom’s Instagram, and shocked the world with her striking similarity to her mother.

©Nicole Richie



Sofia, Nicole, Brenda, and Harlow on Mother’s Day

Richie shared a photo of herself, her sister Sofia, her mother Brenda, and her daughter Harlow. They all smile for the camera, with Harlow looking very much like her mother in a plain black shirt and some beige pants. “We all love you,” Richie wrote in the photo. “Happy Mother’s Day Queen.”

Harlow is Richie and Joel Madden’s daughter, who is 15 years old. Richie and Madden married in the year 2010, and have also have a son called Sparrow, 13.

This past April, Sofia married Elliot Grainge, prompting a loving post from her sister. Richie shared a photo of herself and her sister on the special day, with her fixing Sofia’s dress. “I love you more than anything,” she captioned the post. She also designed her sister’s diamond earrings. “Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget,” she revealed.

Sofia and Elliot’s wedding was hosted in France and was attended by various celebrities and family members, including Cameron Diaz,Benji Madden,Paris Hilton, and more.

