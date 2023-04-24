Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This weekend, on April 22th, Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie, tied the knot with 30-year-old music producer Elliot Grainge in a beautiful ceremony on the French Riviera. The 24-year-old looked stunning in a body-hugging Chanel gown with a cross-over neckline, a train, and a beautiful veil. Her wedding dress also had a sweet and special touch, embroidering the couple’s initials and wedding date.
