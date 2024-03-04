Ivanka Trump and her family stun at the pre-wedding party of Indian billionaire heir

Ivanka Trump was one of the guests at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding party. The celebrations were lavish, welcoming guests on a three day experience hosted over the weekend. Ivanka shared photos on her Instagram, sharing with the world some of her and her family’s looks and the excitement she shared over being involved in the exclusive wedding party.

Photos shared show Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner dressed up for the occasion. While Jared wore a black bandhgala with golden buttons, Ivanka wore a stunning and colorful silver and yellow dress that was glittery and perfect for the occasion. The two were accompanied by their eldest daughter, Arabella, who wore a baby blue gown and looked happy to be involved.

“First night in India ~ a magical evening in Everland !” Ivanka captioned the post. “Sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together.” Some of the Trump family’s outfits appear to have been designed by Manish Malhotra, who was tagged in the images.

Other videos and photos showed Ivanka and Arabella wearing matching yellow dresses, with the two smiling for the cameras. They also spent time with some elephants, an experience that left them awestruck.

©Image Source: Supplied



Ivanka Trump and her family

More details about the pre-wedding bash

The pre-wedding celebrations were honoring Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchan’s upcoming marriage, which is scheduled for July. Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani, who has an estimated fortune of $117 billion, according to Forbes. The party was hosted in Jamnagar, with guests having access to chartered jets from New Delhi and Mumbai, as well as hair stylists, make up artists, and more. Per details shared by Reuters, over the course of the weekend guests were served 500 dishes developed by 100 chefs.

Other party attendees included Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and more, while Rihanna and David Blaine served as some of the weekend’s entertainers.