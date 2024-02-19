Ivanka Trump nails a chic denim on denim while at NBA All-Star game with her family

This past weekend, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner took their three children—Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore—on an exciting trip to Indianapolis for the NBA All-Star Game. The former first daughter, known for her impeccable sense of style and love for sports, took to social media to share a glimpse of their weekend adventure.

Ivanka captured some wonderful memories with her family over the “all-star” weekend as they attended the exciting NBA game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Eastern Conference emerged as the winners, defeating the Western Conference with a score of 211-186. A set of photos showed the family enjoying many great moments, such as taking a family portrait on the court, posing with players, snapshots at a Family Rising Stars event, and even doing arts and crafts in their hotel room.

Unsurprisingly, Ivanka looked remarkably trendy and stylish while at the game, exuding her signature elegance. While her kids wore Nike athletic outfits and NBA All-Stars T-shirts and hats throughout the weekend, Donald Trump’s daughter looked effortlessly on point. For the occasion, the 42-year-old donned a monochromatic dark blue denim-on-denim outfit consisting of flared jeans and a matching sleeveless button-up vest. Underneath the vest, she wore a thin, tee-like long-sleeve turtleneck.

©Ivanka Trump





To complete her look, Ivanka accessorized with a pair of golden brown boots and a Bottega Veneta mini handbag. Additionally, she added brightness to her appearance with her hair straightened down and a bold makeup look featuring heavily blushed cheeks, dramatic eyelashes, and classic red lipstick.

Since her post-White House life, Ivanka has showcased many casual and trendy looks, each time demonstrating her keen sense of style. This isn’t the first occasion where the Florida resident has proven that denim-on-denim remains a hot fashion combo.

©Ivanka Trump





Last November, at Miami’s Country Bay Music Festival, she caught our attention sporting a country-style denim-on-denim outfit. For that event, she opted for cowboy boots and a hat, perfectly complementing her laid-back yet chic festival look. We can’t wait to see what other fashion tips Ivanka has in store for us. She always effortlessly blends classic pieces with modern trends.