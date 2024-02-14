Ivanka Trump celebrates Valentine’s Day in stunning pink dress and diamond jewelry

Ivanka Trump looked pretty in pink during her latest fashion moment. The former first daughter celebrated friendship and love in a stylish long-sleeved pink dress featuring a floral pattern. Ivanka styled her signature blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a stunning makeup look, including a soft pink lip.

The author and businesswoman, who is rumored to be making some important investments in Miami, wore an eye-popping diamond ring and matching earrings. Ivanka celebrated a special day with her fans and followers on social media, posing for a mirror selfie and making a kissy face.

“Happy Galentine’s Day!” Ivanka wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing the photo and heading to a private celebration. She also took to social media to post a tribute for her husband Jared Kushner, gushing about their love and sharing some sweet photos, including one from a recent romantic date, and another with their kids.

Jared continues to be Ivanka’s Valentine, as last year the couple celebrated the special holiday together. “Thirteen years, three kids, countless adventures, and so much love and joy! Endlessly grateful for my sweet Valentine! I love you so much Jared,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram in 2023.

Fans of the pair speculate about their plans for Valentine’s Day, with the pair always doing something special for the holiday. Last year the couple spent quality time with their kids on the beach, watching the sunset and having dinner. “Spending Valentine’s Day with the sweetest Valentines,” Ivanka wrote at the time, posing with Jared and sharing a funny photo of his son after the celebration was over.