Melania Trump spotted at Mar-a-Lago: Attends event with Donald Trump

Melania Trump was all smiles with her husband Donald Trump in a recently shared photo by model Noy Tawil. Melania wore a stylish navy blue dress featuring long sleeves and a high neck, pairing the ensemble with a diamond necklace and rocking a glamorous makeup look.

The former first wife styled her hair in loose waves and posed for photos at an exclusive event held in Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump wore a classic black tuxedo and smiled, with the model posing next to the couple.

©Instagram/Noy Tawil





Back in January Melania attended her mother’s funeral, and stayed away from the spotlight in December. She mourned the loss of Amalija Knavs at age 78, with the Trump family showing support for her and sharing some sweet words about her mom, including Ivanka Trump, who shared a message on social media after the news was revealed.

At the funeral, Melania was joined by her father, as well as her husband and her son Barron Trump. “Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations,” Melania said at the time, “With her beauty and impeccable sense of style she turned heads. But it was her unwavering dedication and hard work that made her exceptional.”

She also shared a message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of her mom. “On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief,” she wrote. “We will cherish the beautiful memories of my beloved mother, and forever keep her light in our hearts.”