Trump gets trolled by surprise SNL guest Nikki Haley

“Saturday Night Live” recruited a surprise guest to roast Donald Trump. This past weekend, Ayo Edebiri served as the episode’s host while Jennifer Lopez served as the musical guest. In the episode’s cold open, James Austin Johnson impersonated Trump as he received questions from other cast members. It was then that Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and presidential Republican candidate hopeful, made her appearance.

©GettyImages



Donald Trump was trolled on SNL

Haley was described as a “concerned South Carolina voter.” “Yes, hello,” said Haley. “My question is, why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?” After Johnson acknowledged her, Haley said, “Are you doing OK, Donald? You might need a mental competency test.”

After exchanging a few barbs, host Edebiri made an appearance, addressing Haley directly. “I was just curious,” said Edebiri. “What would you say was the main cause of the Civil War? And do you think it starts with an ‘s’ and ends with a ‘lavery’?” The question was in reference to a controversial real life moment that took place in a town hall in New Hampshire, where Haley was asked a similar question and never mentioned slavery.

“Yes, I probably should have said that the first time,” replied Haley.

Trump’s response to Haley’s SNL appearance

Following Haley’s appearance on SNL, she discussed her experience on X, sharing how much she enjoyed it. “Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m,” she wrote.

Trump appeared to respond to her SNL performance in a post shared on his website, Truth Social. In it, he shared a compilation video of Haley over the years, where she’s seen contradicting herself over numerous issues.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor Loading the player...