Melania Trump wows at fundraiser; ‘Ready to be First Lady’

Melania Trump is entering her campaign mode. The former First Lady attended John Paulson’s latest fundraiser, orchestrated to raise money for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Melania appeared to have a great time, charming all manner of guests.

Paulson, Alina de Almeida, Melania, and Trump

The fundraiser was hosted in Palm Beach, Florida, at the house of Paulson, a Republican investor and billionaire. While Paulson was the host of the fundraiser, Melania played a pivotal part in acquiring money from supporters. “Melania Trump emerged as the main star at the Republican fund-raiser at John Paulson’s $100 million house in Palm Beach,” said a source to Page Six.

Melania wore a purple dress decorated with some colorful designs at the bottom, and styled her hair in a high bun. She was photographed alongside Trump, and the evening’s hosts, Paulson, and his fiancée, Alina de Almeida.

Melania and Trump at the fundraiser

More details on the fundraiser

It appears like the fundraiser was a success, with Trump raising over $50 million for his campaign. Melania did her part over the course of the evening, speaking to guests and charming them.“The former first lady, who usually appears quite serious in photographs, seemed to never stop smiling Saturday night and was charming and talkative to all the guests,” said the source to Page Six. “She’s ready to be first lady again and clearly enjoyed the evening.”

Over the past few months, Melania has been rarely seen at events related to her husband’s campaign for president, prompting many to wonder if she’s interested in leading a more private life. The source claims that we can expect to see Melania more as elections draw closer. “She’s very supportive of her husband’s campaign and as we get closer to the final months, you can expect to see her more at key events,” they concluded.