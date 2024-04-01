Melania and Donald Trump attend a birthday bash in Mar-a-Lago

Melania and Donald Trump spent the weekend celebrating. The pair were spotted at the 40th birthday party of Alina Habba, which was hosted in Mar-a-Lago, and attended by guests like Eric and Lara Trump, and Donald Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Habba is a close friend of the Trump family, serving as Donald Trump’s lawyer, thus working alongside him in the various cases he’s been enmeshed with over the past couple of years. Guests’ celebrated Habba’s birthday by sharing multiple posts and tributes, tagging them with the hashtag Habba Time. Photos showed Habba in a bronze jumpsuit, standing in front of Hermes gift bags that read “Habba Nice 40th Birthday.”

In one image, she was joined by Donald and Melania. For the occasion, Donald wore a navy suit with a blue tie while Melania wore a black dress and some jewelry. She styled her hair wavy, bringing out her highlights.

Guilfoyle shared a post featuring herself, Habba and Lara Trump. She wore a glittery short dress while Trump wore a red one. “Happy birthday, Alina!” she captioned the post.

More party details

The party was organized by Rackel Gehlsen and took place on Mar-a-Lago’s Lakeview Terrace, reports Page Six. Decorations included lights, the colors gold and white, and a birthday cake that featured Habba holding on to Birkin bag and sitting atop of a courthouse. The dinner course included eggplant parmigiana, burrata, potato-crusted salmon, Wagyu ribeye, grilled Branzino and Habba’s favorite pasta, Bolognese.