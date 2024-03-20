Ivanka Trump steps out in pink dress and nude sandals: ‘Hello Spring’

Ivanka Trump is welcoming spring with another stunning fashion moment. The former first daughter is ready for warmer weather, stepping out in a pink ensemble, and posing in front of a lush garden with white flowers.

The businesswoman, who recently documented her fun moments at the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani, the son of the richest man in Asia, decided to share her latest look with her fans and followers on social media, showing her new wardrobe for Spring.

This time Ivanka wore a sophisticated sleeveless pink dress, which included a matching belt and a pleated skirt. She completed the look with nude sandals and a matching bag and styled her hair in loose waves.

Ivanka was all smiles in a soft glam makeup look, with her fans and followers praising her for her fashion choices. “You look gorgeous! Fabulous dress and I can see your mother smiling down from Heaven with such great pride,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “You look amazing ! What a great dress,” adding, “So elegant.”

This is not the first time Ivanka has proved that pink is her color, as she recently celebrated Valentine’s Day in another chic dress with a flower pattern, paired with pearl earrings.

Just last week Ivanka was photographed with her father Donald Trump. The duo attended a UFC match in Florida, with Ivanka wearing a black dress. The match was hosted at the Kaseya Center in Miami, and the fight was between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

Ivanka was also joined by her husband Jared Kushner, and the three of them occupied cage-side seats, with the family making headlines following their latest outing.