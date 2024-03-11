Ivanka and Donald Trump attend UFC match together

This past weekend, Ivanka and Donald Trump attended a UFC match in Florida, where the two occupied cageside seats.

Trump and Ivanka

Ivanka wore a black outfit for the occasion, and wore her hair loose and straight. Trump wore a suit and his traditional red tie. The two were accompanied by Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, who also wore black, wearing a matching t-shirt and a button up over it.

The UFC 299 match was hosted at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight was betwenn Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

Trump, Ivanka, and Kushner

Ivanka’s distance from politics

The reunion between Ivanka and Donald Trump made for a rare public outing between the two, with Ivanka making the decision to to take a backseat to politics following her stint in the White House where she served as one of her father’s advisors.

Ivanka and Trump were previously spotted together in January of this year, at the funeral for Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs. Before that, Ivanka had decided to avoid Trump’s rallies and wasn’t present when he announced his second run for presidency.

“This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” said Ivanka at the time. “I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”