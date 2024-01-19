Ivanka and Tiffany Trump show support for their stepmom Melania during funeral service

Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump showed support for Melania following the death of her mother Amalija Knavs. The two daughters of Donald Trump were seen attending the funeral service of Amalija in Palm Beach, Florida.

Taking place at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the two half-sisters were photographed arriving wearing all-black ensembles. The 42-year-old former first daughter was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner, wearing a long-sleeve dress, featuring a black belt.

Ivanka completed the outfit with black heels and matching sunglasses, with Jared holding her hand while wearing a classic suit. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old daughter of the former President wore a black midi dress, paired with gold jewelry. She also wore black heels and a black Chanel purse.

Tiffany attended the service with her husband Michael Boulos. The pair showed their support for their stepmother, with the former President standing next to Melania and their 17-year-old son Barron Trump.

It was previously reported that Ivanka and Tiffany had worked on their relationship and seemed to be on much better terms after a rumored feud. A close source to the family revealed to People that while the pair “used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America.”

“Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks,” the insider said to the publication.

Ivanka is the daughter of Trump from his relationship with the late Ivana Trump, as well as her two siblings, Eric and Donald Jr. Meanwhile, Tiffany is the daughter of Trump and his second wife Marla Trump.