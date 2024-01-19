©GrosbyGroup

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump show support for their stepmom Melania during funeral service

It was previously reported that Ivanka and Tiffany had worked on their relationship and seemed to be on much better terms.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump showed support for Melania following the death of her mother Amalija Knavs. The two daughters of Donald Trump were seen attending the funeral service of Amalija in Palm Beach, Florida.

READ MORE

IVANKA AND TIFFANY TRUMP’S RUMORED FEUD SEEMS TO BE OVER

MELANIA TRUMP DELIVERS EMOTIONAL EULOGY AT HER MOTHER’S FUNERAL

IVANKA TRUMP REACTS TO THE DEATH OF MELANIA TRUMP’S MOTHER

Taking place at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the two half-sisters were photographed arriving wearing all-black ensembles. The 42-year-old former first daughter was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner, wearing a long-sleeve dress, featuring a black belt.

©GrosbyGroup

Ivanka completed the outfit with black heels and matching sunglasses, with Jared holding her hand while wearing a classic suit. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old daughter of the former President wore a black midi dress, paired with gold jewelry. She also wore black heels and a black Chanel purse.

©GrosbyGroup

Tiffany attended the service with her husband Michael Boulos. The pair showed their support for their stepmother, with the former President standing next to Melania and their 17-year-old son Barron Trump.

It was previously reported that Ivanka and Tiffany had worked on their relationship and seemed to be on much better terms after a rumored feud. A close source to the family revealed to People that while the pair “used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America.”

©GrosbyGroup

“Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks,” the insider said to the publication.

Ivanka is the daughter of Trump from his relationship with the late Ivana Trump, as well as her two siblings, Eric and Donald Jr. Meanwhile, Tiffany is the daughter of Trump and his second wife Marla Trump.

Related Video:

Selena Gomez hosts pajama party for best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more