Melania Trump delivers emotional eulogy at her mother’s funeral: Trump family in attendance

Melania Trump delivered an emotional eulogy during her mother Amalija Knavs’ funeral in Palm Beach on Thursday. The former first lady attended the funeral accompanied by her father Viktor Knavs, her husband Donald Trump, and their son, Barron Trump.

The family gathered at the the Church of Bethesda by the Sea, to honor the life of Melania’s mother, who died at the age of 78 earlier this month. Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump also attended the funeral service, as well as their respective partners, Michael Boulos and Jared Kushner.

Melania gave a heartfelt speech during the service, where she commented on their mother-daughter bond. “In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our bond was unbreakable,” the Associated Press reported.

The former first lady went on to talk about their sweet and memorable conversations at Mar-a-Lago after the family moved to Florida following their time at the White House. “Rest in peace my beloved mother,” Melania concluded.

The sad news about the passing of Melania’s mother was revealed in a statement shared on Twitter. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” Melania wrote at the time.

She continued, “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

A close source to the family revealed to People that Melania’s 17-year-old son Barron had grown close to Amalija. “There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald,” the publication reported.