Melania Trump announces the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs

The world mourns as Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States, announced the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, at the age of 78. In a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mrs. Trump expressed her “deep sadness” and paid tribute to her mother by enlisting her best adjectives. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” she said.

The cause of Mrs. Knavs‘ death was not disclosed, but it was reported that she had been ill for some time. Her son-in-law, former US President Donald Trump, had mentioned her deteriorating health at an event in Florida earlier this month.

©GettyImages



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a Christmas Eve dinner with his family, followed by First Lady’s parents Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs, at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2019.

Mrs. Trump’s statement also highlighted her mother’s devotion to her family. “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law,” she said. “We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

It was revealed that Mrs. Trump had been caring for her mother during her illness, which was why she was absent from the Trump family Christmas photo taken last month at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

In 2018, Mrs. Knavs and her husband, Viktor, obtained US citizenship. Before this, Mrs. Knavs had worked at a textile factory in the Slovenian town of Sevnica while her husband was a car salesman.

©GettyImages



US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their son Barron, and the parents of First Lady Melania Trump Amalija Knavs (back L) and Viktor Knavs (back R) return to the White House after two weeks spent at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey on August 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Mrs. Trump attended high school in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana and later became a model. It was during her time working as a model that she met Mr. Trump in 1998. The couple had a son, Barron, in 2006, the same year Mrs. Trump became a US citizen.