Olympian Melissa Hoskins died after she was struck by a vehicle

Australian cyclist and olympian Melissa Hoskins died late last year. Her death was reported by news outlets in the country on December 31st, with the media claiming that she died after being run over by a vehicle driven by her husband, Rohan Dennis.

Melissa Hoskins represented Australia in the Olympics

Details regarding her death have been emerging over the past couple of days, leaving the Olympic community in shock. The Australian newspaperThe Advertiser reports that footage looked at by the authorities showed Dennis driving recklessly. The newspaper reported that Hoskins allegedly jumped on the hood of the vehicle, with Dennis continuing to drive.

Hoskins was injured following the altercation and died while on the way to the hospital. Her parents shared a statement following her death. “Words cannot convey our grief, sadness and the tragic circumstances of Melissa’s passing,” the family wrote. “Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life. She was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honour her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched.”

Hoskins and Dennis married in 2018. He was also a cyclist and an Olympian, with the couple sharing two children.

Melissa Dennis née Hoskins, our friend and a champion bike rider 🤍



A Team Pursuit World Champion, she also took several medals at various Track World Championship events, as well as on the road. You will be missed by us all.



Rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/co2ZoXsCGQ — Voxwomen (@Voxwomen) December 31, 2023

Hoskins’ amazing career

Melissa Hoskins was a champion bike rider, representing Australia in track and road racing. She represented her country in various sporting events, including the 2012 and 2016 summer olympics. She retired from the sport in 2017, and continued to be involved with the Australian cycling community.

