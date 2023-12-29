Bill Granger, a celebrated chef, food writer, and the man credited with popularizing avocado toast, has passed away at 54. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Granger passed away peacefully in a London hospital on Christmas Day with his family by his side.

While no official cause of death has been disclosed, it has come as a shock to the food industry and his fans alike. Granger was known for his innovative takes on classic dishes, his love of fresh, locally sourced produce, and his commitment to creating delicious food that was accessible to everyone. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide for years.

©GettyImages



Bill Granger, the chef who popularized avocado toast, has passed away at 54

“He will be remembered as the ‘King of Breakfast,’ for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine and for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world,” his family wrote on Instagram.

“He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given,” they added.

He was a self-taught cook who built a truly impressive culinary empire. His restaurants spanned across the globe, with 19 locations in cities such as Sydney, London, Tokyo, and Seoul.

©GettyImages



Bill Granger, the chef who popularized avocado toast, has passed away at 54

In addition to his restaurant ventures, he was a prolific author, having written 14 cookbooks throughout his career. He was also a popular television personality, creating and starring in five different cooking series. One of his most notable achievements was his role in popularizing the dish known as avocado toast. The dish first appeared on the menu of his cafe, Bills, located in Sydney, back in 1993.